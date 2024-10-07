Luhya leaders urge President RUTO to appoint MUSALIA MUDAVADI his deputy if RIGATHI GACHAGUA is impeached





Monday, October 7, 2024 - A faction of Luhya community leaders is rallying behind Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, urging President William Ruto to name him as Deputy President should Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment sail through.

Led by Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka and Matungu MP Peter Nabulindo, the leaders voiced their support for Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment, urging President Ruto to appoint Musalia Mudavadi as his successor.

The MPs described Mudavadi as a calm leader who doesn’t stir up trouble.

According to Aseka, the Prime Minister (Mudavadi) is third in the government leadership hierarchy; thus, they believe he deserves to be deputy president when that position becomes vacant.

“According to the leadership protocol, if the president leaves office, the deputy president immediately takes over. Following this protocol, if the deputy president steps down, the prime minister should assume that role,” Aseka said.

Additionally, Lurambi MP Titus Khamala continued to champion the eligibility of leaders from the West to inherit that position.

“If this position comes to the Luhya community, we won’t refuse. We’ll gladly take it as we prepare for the 2032 general elections,” Khamala said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST