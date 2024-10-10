Mt Kenya residents ask RUTO to name OSCAR SUDI as his deputy if GACHAGUA is impeached by the senate next week





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - A section of Mt. Kenya region residents has called on President William Ruto to appoint Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi as his deputy if Rigathi Gachagua is impeached by the Senate next week.

Gachagua was impeached by the National Assembly on Tuesday, and his fate now rests with the Senate, which is set to vote on his impeachment next Thursday.

Following Gachagua's impeachment, some Mt. Kenya residents urged President Ruto not to appoint another Mt. Kenya individual as his deputy. Instead, they suggested giving opportunities to others, such as Oscar Sudi, Farouk Kibet, or even qualified members of his family.

Here are some comments from Mt Kenya residents.

“Oscar Sudi is good for him,” Patrick Kamau wrote on his X

“Celebrations as Mount Kenya Residents have Endorsed Engineer Oscar Sudi as the next Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” Engineer Chege wrote.

“Oscar Sudi ako Sawa ama chirchir ama Kipchumba or Kibet,” Chege wa Migunda

“Oscar Sudi is the best to be the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya,” Mwafrika

