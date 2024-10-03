Married man dies in car accident while en-route to weekend getaway with his Senegalese side chick who survived







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - A Gambian businessman lost his life in a fatal car accident near Ziguinchor, in the Casamance region, while his Senegalese side chick and her friend, who were with him at the time, survived.

According to reports from Senegalese media, the man had picked up the two women to drive them to The Gambia for a weekend getaway when the accident occurred on Saturday, September 29, 2024.

Local police and emergency services responded to the scene, where the two women were treated for minor injuries and taken to a nearby hospital.

The man, however, succumbed to severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe speeding may have been a factor in the accident.

The deceased's identity has not been disclosed, though he was described as a businessman who divided his time between Guinea-Bissau, Casamance, and The Gambia.



