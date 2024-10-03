Chaos erupt at an African wedding abroad as a woman walks in and objects during couple's vows (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - A wedding taking place abroad descended into chaos after a woman walked in and objected to the wedding.

The couple were taking their vows in the presence of their family and friends when a woman, said to be Nigerian and Muslim, walked in.

"I object," she screamed as she walked to the front of the hall.

Shocked guests turned around to look at her as she marched to the couple.

Soon, chaos erupted as a fight seemed to break out, with the groom and his best men throwing hands.

