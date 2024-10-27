Many wives stopped schooling and working after marriage only for their husbands to marry wealthy, educated career women - Man says







Monday, October 28, 2024 - A marriage therapist, Shamseddin Giwa has advised women not to stop developing themselves after marriage.

He gave the advice in a Facebook post on Monday while writing about women who gave up their career and education after marriage only for their husbands to marry wealthy, educated career women.

“Marriage is beautiful and needs sacrifices but understand, a good marriage will grow you not halt you,” he wrote.

"A good spouse will also support your growth, not stop it.

"If you stop your own development, someday your spouse will find you less appealing for that very reason. This is the tale of many wives who married and stopped schooling, resigned work, stopped networking, all for marriage, only for their husbands to marry wealthy educated, career women for their 'independence'.

“This level of betrayal and hurt, you do not want to experience. Don't ever forget about yourself, even while you are sacrificing for marriage. Be good to you too.”