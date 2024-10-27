Lawyer reveals what happened when she dated a man with high blood pressure







Monday, October 28, 2024 - A lawyer has recounted her experience dating a man who has high blood pressure.

She shared her story after an X user asked: “how do you break up with a girl that has depression and is su!cidal?? ”





The lawyer then responded with her own experience

She wrote: "I once dated someone with blood pressure issues.

"Like really high blood pressure. He had it way before we met.

"The problem was that every time we had issues, he fell sick.

"Like we’d argue and go to bed angry. And in the midnight I’m getting a message that he had pains in his heart and wasn’t breathing well and was rushed to the hospital.

"Happened like 3 times.

"And in my head I’m always like ahhh, just this small annoyance. I still have plenty annoyance to annoy you ke? Is this how you’d be sick every time we have issues?

"Anyways, it was a problem for me cause even when I was pissed to my core, I couldn’t really show emotions for fear of his health failing.

"Even when it was clearly not working, I stayed 6 more months, thinking of how to cushion the breakup. (Didn’t want anyone dead on my account)

"Finally did it one day when I had enough.

"Heard a few months after that he was in a coma.

"Omo!!!! Glad he survived."