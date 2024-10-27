Indian Billionaire leaves large chunk of his £91million fortune to his DOG in his will

Monday, October 28, 2024 - An Indian Billionaire businessman has left a large chunk of his £91million fortune to his dog in his will.
The Jaguar, Land Rover, and Tetley tycoon, Ratan Tata, died earlier this month aged 86, but now his
German shepherd, Tito, has been awarded "unlimited care" as part of
his will.
As is customary in India, the businessman, who never
married or had children, would have left his estate, valued at around
£91million, to his siblings. But he overlooked his brother, Jimmy Tata,
and half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy in favour of his beloved German
shepherd, Tito.
According to the Times, Mr Tata stated that his pooch,
his butler and general assistant, Konar Subbiah, and his cook, Rajan Shaw,
should each receive a large portion of his fortune. His siblings will only
inherit part of his estate.
In his will, Mr Tata, who is credited with transforming the
Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate specified that provisions
should be put in place to provide 'unlimited care' for his beloved pet, who was
by his side until he died.
According to Suhel Seth, a close friend of Tata, the amount
which has been left to Tata's former butler and cook, both in their 50s and now
taking care of Tito, is generous.
'He has made very, very generous provisions for them', he
told the Times. 'They will never have to work again and they will be very well
looked after'.
He added that the instructions were of no surprise to those
who knew Mr Tata well, saying: 'This will is not a statement of wealth' but a
'gesture of gratitude for the joy and care' he was given by his pets and two
closest aides.
During his tenure as chairman of the Tata Group, the
conglomerate made several high-profile acquisitions.
The group purchased British tea firm Tetley in 2000 for $432
million and Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus in 2007 for $13 billion - at the time
the biggest takeover of a foreign firm by an Indian company.
Tata Motors then acquired British luxury auto
brands Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford Motor Co in 2008 for $2.3
billion.
His pet projects at Tata Motors included the Indica - the
first car model designed and built in India - as well as the Nano, touted as
the world's cheapest car.
