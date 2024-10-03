Manchester City footballer MATHEUS NUNES arrested after he seized a phone from a fan in a nightclub toilet.







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Manchester City midfielder, Matheus Nunes has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of ‘stealing’ a mobile phone in a Madrid nightclub.

The 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder was arrested in the early hours of September 8 at the sprawling disco La Riviera and taken to a local police station for questioning.

Spanish daily El Mundo said the arrest occurred around 5.30am after he was accused of taking the phone from a 58-year-old man who had tried to take a photo of him without permission in the nightclub toilets.

Brazilian-born Nunes is said to have snatched the mobile in a fit of anger and refused to return it.

Police made the arrest according to El Mundo after being called to the club and confirming the footballer still had the phone in his possession.

The former Wolves player was reportedly handcuffed at the nightspot before being taken to a National Police station in the Madrid neighbourhood of Arganzuela.

He was released hours later following the intervention of a lawyer.

El Mundo reported he is expected to face charges and trial over the incident.

A spokesman for the National Police in Madrid said: 'I can confirm a Portuguese national was arrested in the early hours of September 8 at a Madrid nightclub on suspicion of stealing another person’s mobile phone.'

The police force confirmed the man arrested was born in 1998, the same year Man City midfielder Matheus Nunes was born, but said it was unable to comment on whether the suspect was the footballer.

A well-placed source said: 'This matter will now be resolved by way of a trial in court.'

Nunes had reportedly been in Madrid with friends after he had not been called up by Portugal for international duty last month.