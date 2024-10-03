Man. United coach, ERIK TEN HAG, breaks silence on his future after 3-0 defeat by Tottenham







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has opened up on his future after the club's 3-0 defeat by Tottenham.

Ten Hag and United have failed to win three of their first six Premier League games. They also failed to beat FC Twente in their opening Europa League match.

Sunday's 3-0 defeat by Tottenham increased the speculation surrounding his job, with reports claiming the Dutchman has just two games to save his job.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ten Hag assured that he will get things right at Old Trafford, while he also claimed his job wasn't at risk despite United's struggles.

'I'm not anxious (about losing my job),' he said. 'We're in here together. We made an agreement this summer, the ownership, the leadership, and we are all behind it.

'We know the strategy, with young players in a transition period and we know in this process this can happen. But in the end, in May, in all of my last six seasons there were trophies and this is what we are all aiming for.'

Ten Hag also insisted that he is unfazed by the fall-out from Sunday's defeat by Spurs.

'It's like a process,' he added. 'You do it always when you play a game, then you close the game down and you take the assessments, you set your conclusions and you take it from there.

'The most important thing is needing to keep the belief. Stay in the game by keeping belief, so there's the most important message to give because if you lose faith you lose everything.