Ex-Chelsea star MICHAEL BALLACK, 48, threatens legal action over reports that his 23-year-old 'life partner' was his late son's ex-girlfriend







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Ex- Germany international, Michael Ballack, 48, has threatened to pursue legal action over false reports suggesting his 23-year-old 'life partner' was his late son's ex-girlfriend.

The former Chelsea midfielder was said to have started a relationship with Sophia Schneiderhan after his son Emilio died aged 18 in a fatal quad biking accident in Lisbon in 2021.

Emilio was one of Ballack's three sons with his ex-wife Simone Lambe.

The pair married in 2008 but had already been together for a long time, welcoming their first child seven years prior. They divorced in 2012.

The German ex-footballer has been spotted with Schneiderhan in public and has posted pictures of them on social media.

But recent reports suggesting the model had previously dated Ballack's son have prompted the former Bayern Munich star to threaten legal action against those who continue to make such claims.

Captioning a photo of the both of them on Instagram, the German said: 'Due to recent media reports, I feel compelled to make the following clarification:

'My life partner Sophia is neither my late son's ex-girlfriend nor was she friends with him.

'We will take legal action against these untruths and ask that you respect our privacy.'