Champions League referee is 'suspended after threatening to kill a player'







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - A long-serving Champions League referee has reportedly been suspended from European action for allegedly threatening to kill a player.

Italian referee, Fabio Maresca was accused of making the threat by Kuwait Premier League star Khaled Al Murshed during a match on Friday.

Al Murshed claimed that Maresca said 'see you next time, I'll kill you,' though another player believes the official simply said 'see you next time' with no further remark, as per Corriere della Sera.

Maresca was subsequently removed from being the fourth official in Tuesday's Champions League match between PSV and Sporting Lisbon, which ended 1-1.

However, he looks set to avoid punishment in the country where he was accused after insisting it was just a joke.

The 43-year-old started officiating in Italy's professional leagues in 2011 and has been involved in European competition since 2018.