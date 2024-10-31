KIM KARDASHIAN 'deletes' son SAINT WEST's YouTube channel after he allegedly posted anti-KAMALA HARRIS videos (WATCH)







Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Saint West, the son of Kim Kardashian, had his YouTube channel removed on Wednesday after he uploaded two short videos that criticized Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

This incident has sparked discussions about the influence of social media on young children and the implications of political commentary at such a young age.

The deletion of Saint’s YouTube channel comes just a month after Kim Kardashian made headlines for requiring her son to sign a handwritten contract. This contract explicitly stated that he must seek approval from his mother before posting any content on his channel. According to the Miami Herald, the contract outlined several restrictions, stating, “I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them.”

Despite these precautions, Saint’s channel appears to be entirely unavailable, with search results displaying a message indicating that the page does not exist. As of now, YouTube has not issued an official statement regarding the channel’s deletion.





The video Saint is alleged to have posted called Kamala words like dumb, stupid, crazy, dangerous.

Another video showed a cartoon character with the words, "I stepped in s**t" alongside a picture of Kamala.





The incident has ignited a flurry of reactions across social media platforms, particularly on X. Many users expressed surprise and concern over the situation, with some saying he obviously learnt from the adults around him.

One user remarked, “That was such a ‘Kanye’ post though,” referencing Saint’s father, Kanye West, known for his outspoken views.





