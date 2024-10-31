KIM KARDASHIAN 'deletes' son SAINT WEST's YouTube channel after he allegedly posted anti-KAMALA HARRIS videos (WATCH)

Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Saint West, the son of Kim Kardashian, had his YouTube channel removed on Wednesday after he uploaded two short videos that criticized Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
This incident has sparked discussions about the influence of
social media on young children and the implications of political commentary at
such a young age.
The deletion of Saint’s YouTube channel comes just a month
after Kim Kardashian made headlines for requiring her son to sign a handwritten
contract. This contract explicitly stated that he must seek approval from his
mother before posting any content on his channel. According to the Miami
Herald, the contract outlined several restrictions, stating, “I, Saint West,
agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not
allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film
any personal information. I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I
post them.”
Despite these precautions, Saint’s channel appears to be entirely unavailable, with search results displaying a message indicating that the page does not exist. As of now, YouTube has not issued an official statement regarding the channel’s deletion.
The video Saint is alleged to have posted called Kamala
words like dumb, stupid, crazy, dangerous.
Another video showed a cartoon character with the words, "I stepped in s**t" alongside a picture of Kamala.
The incident has ignited a flurry of reactions across social
media platforms, particularly on X. Many users expressed surprise and concern
over the situation, with some saying he obviously learnt from the adults around
him.
One user remarked, “That was such a ‘Kanye’ post though,” referencing Saint’s father, Kanye West, known for his outspoken views.
Watch the video below.
NEW - Kim Kardashian has deleted her nine-year-old son Saint West’s YouTube channel after he posted an anti-Kamala Harris video and picture!— Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 30, 2024
Like father, like son!
Would Kanye be proud? pic.twitter.com/d0i8CmBgKz
