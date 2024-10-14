Nakuru Senator TABITHA KARANJA declares her stand ahead of GACHAGUA’s impeachment trial at the Senate.





Monday, October 14, 2024 - Nakuru County senator, Tabitha Karanja, has declared that she will support the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The Senate is set to begin deliberations on Gachagua's impeachment motion starting Wednesday, with senators expected to cast their votes on the matter by Thursday.

Over the weekend, Tabitha, owner of Keroche Breweries Limited, stated that she would support Gachagua's ouster, provided that his replacement, once impeached, comes from the Mt. Kenya region.

“As long as the seat stays within the Mountain, we are happy to send the DP home,” Tabitha said

The race to succeed Gachagua is shaping up to be a two-horse contest between Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

Kindiki is the preferred candidate from the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST