CS ADEN DUALE now reveals how GACHAGUA almost toppled RUTO’s government through a coup - Look!





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has detailed how impeached Deputy President Riagthi Gachagua almost toppled President William Ruto’s government through a civilian coup on June 25, 2024.

Speaking during an interview, Duale alleged that the regime change was scheduled to happen at the height of the Gen Z protests that saw Kenyan youth storm into Parliament buildings and set a section of it on fire.

"On June 25, there was a planned coup. There was a serious plan of a regime change," the CS alleged.

However, the CS, who served as the Defence Cabinet Secretary at the time, refused to clarify further.

"I cannot say anything about who was in charge because I am still in government, I am under the oath of Cabinet Collective Responsibility but when I retire, I will write a book," he added.

However, Duale hinted that impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was part of the plans since one of the charges of his impeachment was touching on matters of national security.

"I have told you there was a coup and that's why one of the charges against an impeachment motion is about national security. You need to read between the lines", Duale told JKL host, Jeff Koinange, who was prodding him over the connection.

The CS went ahead to blame Gachagua for cooking his own goose by disparaging National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Noordin Haji.

"There are certain institutions in our country we don't disparage and indict.

"Not only the national intelligence but the security organs like the National Intelligent Service, the Kenya Defense Forces, the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). But more so, the NIS," Duale added.

The former Deputy President criticized NIS boss Noordin Haji for incompetence, arguing that he should have been held accountable for failing to warn President William Ruto about the public discontent surrounding the 2024/2025 Finance Bill, which ultimately led to Gen Zs storming Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST