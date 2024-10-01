LUO MPs declare they will support GACHAGUA impeachment motion by Kibwezi West MP MWENGI MUTUSE 'without a second thought'





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - A section of Members of Parliament from the Luo community have said they will support the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion to impeach Gachagua was tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

The four Luo MPs Led by Nyatike MP Tom Odege, claim it is time to show Gachagua the door for allegedly advancing tribalism.

Odege claimed that since he was elected, the DP has focused his energy on the Mount Kenya region, sidelining other parts of the country.

"Gachagua laid traps for us and bragged about it, but he's now trapped in his own trap. We won't let him escape. I will proudly vote for Gachagua's impeachment without doubt," Odege said.

Other MPs who have declared their support for Gachagua’s impeachment include Suna West’s Peter Masara and his Suna East counterpart Junet Mohammed

“We don't have any right to defend Kenya Kwanza leaders. If they want to send home one of their own, we will help them send him parking without a second thought.

"In case the motion is tabled, I'll vote yes," Masara said

