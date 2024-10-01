Fourth suspect in West Pokot Ksh 296 million bursary theft arrested - He is an elderly man (PHOTO).





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - The fourth suspect in the West Pokot Ksh 296 million bursary theft, Simon Kachapin Kodomuk, has been arrested in Eldoret.

Kodomuk, who has been on the run to evade EACC arrest, served as Chief Officer for Education when the fraudulent scheme to embezzle Kes296 million meant for needy students' bursary was hatched and executed.

The suspect is currently being processed by the EACC North Rift Regional Office for arraignment before the Eldoret Anti-Corruption Court.

The other three suspects in the scam are Mary Ngoriakes (former Chief Officer- Education), Mathew Arusio- former County Director of Bursary) and Francis Tikol- (former Assistant County Director of Bursary) were charged on 23rd September 2024 and remanded pending bail ruling today.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.