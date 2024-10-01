I'm ready to go home if impeached - GACHAGUA declares as he sends this message to MT KENYA residents.

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has finally softened his stand and said he is ready to go home if he is impeached by Members of Parliament.
The motion to impeach Rigathi Gachagua
was tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon by Kibwezi West
Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse.
Mutuse has accused Gachagua of
gross misconduct, fanning tribalism and ethnicity, corruption, and disrespecting
his boss, William Ruto among other charges.
Speaking on Monday evening, Gachagua stated that he would accept his fate and go home if MPs and Senators succeed in impeaching him.
"If it’s said I should
continue working, I am ready; if it’s said I should go home, I am also
ready," he said.
The Deputy President further urged the Mt. Kenya region to remain united, explaining that disunity could lead to significant challenges.
"My plea to the people of Mt. Kenya is to remain united. I don’t need to lead you; any leader can guide you.
"However, to thrive and maintain a presence in government for years to come, you
must unite," Gachagua said.
