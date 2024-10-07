Man loses his properties to his Kikuyu baby mama - See what she did! Men should be careful.





Monday, October 7, 2024 - A man is reportedly distressed after he lost his properties to his Kikuyu baby mama.

According to an X user, the cunning lady went to a lawyer who helped her draft a marriage affidavit and filed a case in court, falsely accusing him of abandoning her and their kid.

However, the man has been taking care of his kid, contrary to his baby mama’s allegations.

He is not legally married to his baby mama but she managed to obtain a marriage affidavit and convinced the court that she was married to him.

The man has lost his properties to his baby mama after the court’s ruling.

Below is a post by an X user, who warned men to be careful.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.