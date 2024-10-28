All my contemporaries fought to win a man from other women but it all ended in tears - Divorced woman says







Monday, October 28, 2024 - A divorced South African woman, Boitumelo Mokoena, has said that her peers fought to win their husbands from other women before marriage but their efforts were in vain as the men never stopped cheating.

"For all my contemporaries who fought to win a man from other women before marriage, it all ended in tears. It's either the man continued with the same sides, or found new people to cheat with throughout their marriage or they divorced. All these women became prayer warriors for their marriages but ziyakhala namanje! Some battles are not worth winning. Red flags never turn,' she wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.