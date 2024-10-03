Here is the Letter from Embu Woman Rep PAMELA NJOKI saying she has listened to the ground and will vote ‘NO’ to GACHAGUA’s impeachment





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - A letter has surfaced from Embu County Woman Representative Pamela Njoki, stating that she will vote against the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Njoki was one of the 291 Members of Parliament who initially signed the motion to impeach Gachagua.

However, on Thursday, she stated that she has listened to her constituents and will not support the impeachment of the Deputy President.

Here is Pamela Njoki's letter to her constituents.





