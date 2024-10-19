Ghanaians attack Chinese road contractors after they blasted a stone without notice and it 'killed' locals (VIDEO)







Friday, October 18, 2024 - Residents of Kasoa in Ghana nearly lynched some Chinese contractors after a rock blast incident on the Buduburam stretch of the Accra-Winneba highway.

The road contractors are said to have blasted a stone without warning and this allegedly led to the death of four people.

The residents said the contractors usually give them prior notice before such blasting exercise to allow them move out of harm's way.



However, on Monday, October 14, they received no warning and this resulted in multiple fatalities.



Angry locals are seen leading two Chinese nationals to the community leader in a video shared online. As they moved, one of the locals used a stick to hit one of the contractors on the head forcefully, dislodging his helmet.

Other locals managed to urge those holding weapons against resorting to violence.

