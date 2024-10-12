KYLE WALKER's estranged wife, ANNIE KILNER, 'meets with lawyers to discuss their divorce' after telling him to pay '£15million for secretly fathering two children with another woman







Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker's estranged wife, Annie Kilner' has reportedly 'met with lawyers' to discuss legal proceedings to end their marriage after allegedly giving him a '£ 15 million ultimatum' to save their home.

Kilner, 33, who wed childhood sweetheart Kyle in 2021, is said to have given the footballer a costly proposition following his multiple cheating antics.

Kyle, 34, has been involved in a paternity scandal after he secretly fathered two children with influencer Lauryn Goodman.

Last week, it was reported that Annie is only giving their marriage another shot if there is an agreement in place to share £27million fortune.

The mother-of-four is said to have obtained preliminary legal advice ahead of a split which could see her bag half of the £150,000-a-week star's fortune.

Now, sources have said Annie has 'secretly' taken the first step to discuss a divorce, but no final decision has yet been taken.

One insider told The Sun: 'Annie is prepared to go through with it.

'She isn't messing about and has spoken to lawyers about what the future looks like.

'Divorce has been an ever-present threat all year but things are starting to come to a head.'

Annie and Kyle have spent the past year battling to save their shattered relationship.

The couple share Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, Reign, five, and five-month-old baby Rezon, while he also has 13-month-old Kinara and, Kairo, four, with Lauryn.

Kyle had an alleged string of romps with reality TV star, Laura Brown in May 2019, as well as his affairs with Lauryn, 33.

Kyle became embroiled in a paternity scandal and courtroom showdown with the model earlier this year when the news came to light.

Speaking to The Sun a source revealed: 'Annie married Kyle for love, but she also knew in her heart of hearts she had to do it to secure a financial windfall for herself and their children.

'She has been formulating a get-out plan for some time in terms of finances. Annie is actually very astute and is no one’s fool.

'People may assume she is a doormat, but Annie is clever and she was aware that she’d need to marry Kyle to have access to his money.'

The source told of how some of Annie's WAG friends advised her to leave him back in 2019, but others suggested she should marry him to 'secure herself' in case he cheated again.

A source added to MailOnline: 'Annie and Kyle are living together, working through their marital problems and trying to establish a new routine.

'They are both open to conversations around financial security for Annie and the boys and will always protect the children under any circumstances.'