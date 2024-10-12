Chelsea star, COLE PALMER, wins EPL player of the month for September







Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Chelsea superstar, Cole Palmer has been voted the EA SPORTS Player of the Month for September 2024.

Palmer led the Premier League for both goals and goal involvement last month. In four appearances he scored five times and got an assist.

Incredibly, four of his goals came in one devastating 21-minute period against Brighton & Hove Albion, as he became the first player in Premier League history to score four times in the first half of a Premier League match.

Palmer also produced an assist in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and a goal in a 3-0 win at West Ham United.

Palmer wins the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award for a second time. He also won it in April 2024, meaning he has claimed two of the last three available awards. Only Frank Lampard, with four, has won the award on more occasions for Chelsea than Palmer.

The 22-year-old topped an eight-man shortlist( Harvey Barnes (Newcastle), Luis Diaz (Liverpool), Gabriel (Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Raul Jimenez (Fulham), Dwight McNeil (Everton), and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) after the public's votes on the EA SPORTS website were combined with those of a panel of football experts.