OBAMA jokes about TRUMP wearing adult diapers







Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Former President Barack Obama took a jab at his successor, Donald Trump, during a campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania on Thursday, October 10, poking fun at the former president with a joke about diapers.

Speaking to a crowd in Pittsburgh, Obama brought up Harris' efforts to help parents afford necessities like diapers. He then recalled his own experience of buying diapers for his kids, asking the audience if they thought Trump had ever changed a diaper.

The crowd quickly responded, with one attendee shouting that ‘’the only diaper Trump had ever changed was his own." The comment prompted a big smile and a hearty laugh from Obama.

"I almost said that, but I decided I should not say it," Obama quipped in response, sending the crowd into further laughter. The lighthearted moment came as Obama hit the campaign trail to support Harris ahead of what is expected to be a highly contested 2024 election, with Pennsylvania once again playing a key role as a crucial swing state.