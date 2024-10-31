KPC upgrades Nairobi –Eldoret Oil Pipeline to boost supply of fuel to Western Kenya

Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has completed an upgrade of the Nairobi-Eldoret pipeline to increase petroleum product transportation in Western Kenya and Uganda.
The second phase of the Line IV
project enhances the flow rate of the 14-inch Western Kenya pipeline to 515
cubic meters per hour, up from 330 cubic meters per hour.
Initiated in 2022, the project
included building a pump station in Ngema with two mainline pumps operating in
1+1 mode, one in use and the other on standby.
KPC Infrastructure General
Manager David Muriuki noted that the upgrade will improve fuel availability in
the Nakuru, Kisumu, and Eldoret depots, essential hubs for Kenya’s exports to
Rwanda, Burundi, northern Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, and the DRC.
“With the increased flow rate,
KPC is well-positioned to meet western Kenya’s demand for petroleum products,”
Muriuki stated.
Project commissioning engineer
James Kimaiyo highlighted that a third phase will further optimize the
pipeline, potentially increasing flow to 757 cubic meters per hour.
Plans are also underway to
reconfigure Nairobi Terminal (PS21) to operate with two pumps in use and one on
standby
