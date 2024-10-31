KPC upgrades Nairobi –Eldoret Oil Pipeline to boost supply of fuel to Western Kenya





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has completed an upgrade of the Nairobi-Eldoret pipeline to increase petroleum product transportation in Western Kenya and Uganda.

The second phase of the Line IV project enhances the flow rate of the 14-inch Western Kenya pipeline to 515 cubic meters per hour, up from 330 cubic meters per hour.

Initiated in 2022, the project included building a pump station in Ngema with two mainline pumps operating in 1+1 mode, one in use and the other on standby.

KPC Infrastructure General Manager David Muriuki noted that the upgrade will improve fuel availability in the Nakuru, Kisumu, and Eldoret depots, essential hubs for Kenya’s exports to Rwanda, Burundi, northern Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, and the DRC.

“With the increased flow rate, KPC is well-positioned to meet western Kenya’s demand for petroleum products,” Muriuki stated.

Project commissioning engineer James Kimaiyo highlighted that a third phase will further optimize the pipeline, potentially increasing flow to 757 cubic meters per hour.

Plans are also underway to reconfigure Nairobi Terminal (PS21) to operate with two pumps in use and one on standby

The Kenyan DAILY POST