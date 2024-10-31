I'm confident the Judiciary will deliver justice in my case – Impeached DP GACHAGUA says





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed strong confidence in the Judiciary, stating he is optimistic it will deliver justice in his case.

Speaking in Limuru, Kiambu county, at the funeral service of Geoffrey Murugami on Wednesday, Gachagua expressed his belief that the Judiciary would help him and his supporters secure justice.

"We have faith that our Judiciary will protect and uphold the constitution of Kenya, exercise fairness, and give justice to Rigathi Gachagua and his supporters. That is our prayer," Gachagua said.

He also called on Kenyans to uphold peace and unity despite the current shifting political dynamics.

Gachagua further encouraged residents of the Mt. Kenya region to maintain positive relations with people from other communities.

"They've not wronged us, they are our friends. Kenya is bigger than all of us. We don't have another Kenya, we only have one Kenya," Gachagua stated

Gachagua emphasised that, regardless of the court's decision, Kenyans should maintain peace and wait for the appropriate time to voice their opinions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST