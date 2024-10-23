More trouble for GACHAGUA as UDA initiates plan of removing him as Deputy Party leader

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - The troubles facing impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are far from over, as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has initiated a plan to remove him as the party's deputy leader.
The party is scheduled to hold a
National Executive Committee meeting where Deputy President-elect Kithure
Kindiki, whose swearing-in as President William Ruto’s substantive DP was
temporarily stopped by the courts, is expected to replace Gachagua.
On Monday, UDA officials said the
party constitution did not allow a person other than the Deputy President to be
its deputy leader.
“If he (Gachagua) is not DP then
he should step aside and let someone else take over as deputy party leader,”
said Secretary-General Hassan Omar.
The party treasurer, Japheth
Nyakundi, said ejecting Gachagua would take “two weeks”.
“We will eject him. Kithure Kindiki is the de facto deputy party leader. We will have a NEC meeting to remove him because he does not adhere to our party’s values.
"He is only
interested in advocating for the rights of one region.”
