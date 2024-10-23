More trouble for GACHAGUA as UDA initiates plan of removing him as Deputy Party leader





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - The troubles facing impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are far from over, as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has initiated a plan to remove him as the party's deputy leader.

The party is scheduled to hold a National Executive Committee meeting where Deputy President-elect Kithure Kindiki, whose swearing-in as President William Ruto’s substantive DP was temporarily stopped by the courts, is expected to replace Gachagua.

On Monday, UDA officials said the party constitution did not allow a person other than the Deputy President to be its deputy leader.

“If he (Gachagua) is not DP then he should step aside and let someone else take over as deputy party leader,” said Secretary-General Hassan Omar.

The party treasurer, Japheth Nyakundi, said ejecting Gachagua would take “two weeks”.

“We will eject him. Kithure Kindiki is the de facto deputy party leader. We will have a NEC meeting to remove him because he does not adhere to our party’s values.

"He is only interested in advocating for the rights of one region.”

