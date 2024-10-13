Kinangop MP KWENYA THUKU chased away from an entertainment joint like a burukenge for supporting GACHAGUA impeachment (VIDEO)





Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Kinangop residents on Friday chased away their MP, Kwenya Thuku, who was among the 281 lawmakers who supported the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday.

In a video that has since gone viral, the legislator is seen in a heated confrontation with a group of revelers at a pub.

The irate group demanded that the MP leave the establishment for supporting Gachagua's impeachment.

The angry MP confronted his constituents while two women, presumably his aides, attempted to lead him away.

An irate man was heard hurling insults at the legislator, using unprintable words.

The offended MP returned to confront the man, but the situation quickly spiraled out of control.

One of the revelers poured what appeared to be beer on the MP, prompting him to leave the establishment.

Here is the video of Kinangop MP, Kwenya Thuku being chased away by his constituents for supporting the impeachment of Gachagua.

