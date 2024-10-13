BABU OWINO incites university comrades to protest daily starting Monday over delayed HELB funding

Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has called for daily protests at universities across the country starting Monday, October 14, following the troubling delay in the disbursement of scholarship funds.
Taking to his X account, Babu
Owino highlighted the growing desperation among students who depend on the
Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) for financial support.
The turmoil surrounding HELB has
escalated, with Owino accusing the board of intentionally stalling the release
of funds.
“HELB has intentionally decided
to delay funds meant to educate our comrades, and as a result, they must
suffer,” he declared.
His plea aims to mobilise
student leaders nationwide to organise peaceful demonstrations until financial
assistance is restored.
Babu’s call for protests comes
just days after protests at Nyandarua National Polytechnic, where students took
to the streets against a fee hike and the cancellation of HELB applications.
Led by student president John Eric, the protests disrupted transport along the
Nyahururu-Olkalou Highway.
Babu's call for action comes in
the wake of numerous complaints regarding HELB's sluggish disbursement of
funds.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments