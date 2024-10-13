BABU OWINO incites university comrades to protest daily starting Monday over delayed HELB funding





Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has called for daily protests at universities across the country starting Monday, October 14, following the troubling delay in the disbursement of scholarship funds.

Taking to his X account, Babu Owino highlighted the growing desperation among students who depend on the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) for financial support.

The turmoil surrounding HELB has escalated, with Owino accusing the board of intentionally stalling the release of funds.

“HELB has intentionally decided to delay funds meant to educate our comrades, and as a result, they must suffer,” he declared.

His plea aims to mobilise student leaders nationwide to organise peaceful demonstrations until financial assistance is restored.

Babu’s call for protests comes just days after protests at Nyandarua National Polytechnic, where students took to the streets against a fee hike and the cancellation of HELB applications. Led by student president John Eric, the protests disrupted transport along the Nyahururu-Olkalou Highway.

Babu's call for action comes in the wake of numerous complaints regarding HELB's sluggish disbursement of funds.

