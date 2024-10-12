KIHIKA, SUDI, WAMURATHA, SABINA and BETTY heckled badly in NAKURU- RUTO has lost the MT KENYA region completely!!





Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the undisputed Mt Kenya region kingpin going by how United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders were treated in Nakuru on Friday during the burial of Bahati MP Irene Njoki’s brother.

Trouble started when Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika started reading a condolence message from President William Ruto

Residents interrupted Governor Susan Kihika as she attempted to read the president’s message.

In response, Kihika remarked, "I see you've become quite vocal. We appreciate your feedback," before sitting down to avoid further humiliation.

Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha received a cold reception and was chased off the stage after attempting to sing a song.

The resistance from Mt Kenya region signals a growing rebellion in the vote-rich region to Members of Parliament who supported the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday.

Gachagua enjoys a cult-like following in the region and it will not be a walk in the park for MPs from the region who supported his impeachment in the coming days.

