KIHIKA, SUDI, WAMURATHA, SABINA and BETTY heckled badly in NAKURU- RUTO has lost the MT KENYA region completely!!

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the undisputed Mt Kenya region kingpin going by how United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders were treated in Nakuru on Friday during the burial of Bahati MP Irene Njoki’s brother.
Trouble started when Nakuru
County Governor Susan Kihika started reading a condolence message from
President William Ruto
Residents interrupted Governor Susan Kihika as she attempted
to read the president’s message.
In response, Kihika remarked, "I see you've become
quite vocal. We appreciate your feedback," before sitting down to avoid
further humiliation.
Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha received a cold
reception and was chased off the stage after attempting to sing a song.
The resistance from Mt Kenya
region signals a growing rebellion in the vote-rich region to Members of
Parliament who supported the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
on Tuesday.
Gachagua enjoys a cult-like
following in the region and it will not be a walk in the park for MPs from the
region who supported his impeachment in the coming days.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments