UHURU’s man sends a warning to RUTO ahead of 2027 polls - Don’t renew the 2007 PEV ghosts!!

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - A close ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned President William Ruto regarding the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.
Speaking on Friday, former
Ndaragwa MP and Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni accused President William Ruto of using Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment to pit communities against each other with the aim of
benefitting politically ahead of the 2027 general elections.
"We have been struggling
for several years to ensure that there is cohesion, but when I hear some
members of parliament speaking, they seem to be on a mission to establish a
collision course.
“Maybe it is the desire to pit
communities against each other and win easily in 2027", Kioni said.
Kioni urged the politicians to
ensure that no matter the situation, they should not take the country back to
the 2007 chaos.
“We can disagree on many things but do not take us back to 2007. Please don't cause chaos", Kioni
implored.
The 2007 post-election violence
played out largely on ethnic lines, and ethnicity continues to play an
inordinate role in Kenyan political life.
