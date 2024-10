Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Kiambu Woman Representative, Anne Wamuratha, is lucky to be alive after Thika residents stoned her motorcade on Thursday.

Wamuratha was among 291 lawmakers who supported Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Wamuratha who toured Thika was chased away and her motorcade stoned.

The lawmaker escaped using a motorbike as angry residents bayed for her blood.

Here are photos of the incident





