FAROUK KIBET is the secret hand behind GACHAGUA’s impeachment – He is manipulating RUTO





Thursday, October 3,2024 - Former Cabinet Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa has claimed that men close to President William Ruto are the ones misadvising him on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a YouTube interview on Wednesday, Kirwa alleged that individuals close to President Ruto, particularly his aide Farouk Kibet, are the key figures influencing the push for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment behind the scenes.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has publicly stated that he will not take instructions from Farouk Kibet, whom he referred to as a junior officer within President Ruto's inner circle.

Kirwa has now accused President Ruto's close associates, led by Farouk Kibet, of manipulating the President to push out Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and dismissed the efforts as a waste of Kenyans' time and "total nonsense."

On Tuesday, Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse, tabled an impeachment motion against Gachagua.

Mutuse accuses Gachagua of gross misconduct, corruption, bullying state officers, and disrespecting President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST