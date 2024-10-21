If anything happens to me or my family, hold President RUTO responsible – GACHAGUA says.





Monday, October 21, 2024 - Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claims the state has attempted to assassinate him through food poisoning.

Speaking to the press on Sunday after being discharged from Karen Hospital, Gachagua, accompanied by his wife Dorcas, alleged that President William Ruto's government has been trying to assassinate him.

When that failed, he claimed, they resorted to plotting his impeachment.

According to the former DP, he escaped the two assassination attempts because his team detected the poison.

He noted that the second attempt was by the National Intelligence Service, which he reported.

“On August 30, in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered my room and bugged it and one of them tried to poison my food, but we detected it and were able to escape the scheme. I was supposed to be killed by food poisoning. “

"On September 3, another team from the National Intelligence Service came to Nyeri and tried to poison food that was meant for me and the Kikuyu council of elders.

"I did report this matter to the NIS and asked the officers assigned to my office to leave because I felt I was not safe. After the two assassination attempts failed, it is when this impeachment motion was hatched,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua concluded by stating that if anything happens to him or his family, Ruto is the one who should be held responsible.

