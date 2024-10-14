KANYE WEST told wife BIANCA CENSORI he wanted her mom while she watched - lawsuit claims







Monday, October 14, 2024 - Kanye West allegedly told his wife, Bianca Censori, that he wanted to have s£x with her mom while she watched.

According to court documents, the Yeezy founder’s ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta made the horrific allegations in a bombshell lawsuit, in which she also accused the rapper of drugging and s£xually assaulting her.

Pisciotta, who worked with the hitmaker from 2021 to 2022, claimed West’s “s£xual kinks” included his desire to have intercourse with the moms of those he was involved with.

The OnlyFans model alleged that Bianca’s mom, Alexandra Censori, was on his list before the two got married in December 2022.





She referred to Bianca Censori as the rapper’s “on call sex party participant/ employee,” explaining in the suit that West had reached out to Bianca about his s£xual desires before her mom traveled back to Australia from Los Angeles.

Pisciotta cited an alleged text message from Sept. 28, 2022, between West, 47, and Bianca, 29, that read, “I wanna f**k your mum. Before she leaves.”

Pisciotta alleged the “Heartless” rapper sent her a screenshot of the text and asked, “Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f**k your mom.”

Censori, who was on a working visa, allegedly responded to West in “a way, insisted upon and required by [West]” so she could keep her job.





“This is what she wrote, ‘(My mother is) married. I’m going to f**k someone this weekend and tell you the next time you’re inside me,'” Bianca Censori allegedly responded to Kanye West, according to the filing.

In the bombshell lawsuit, Pisciotta also accused her ex-boss of lacing her drink with an “unidentified drug” and assaulting her during a studio session with Sean “Diddy” Combs in Santa Monica, California