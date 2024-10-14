Men who ask women what they bring to the table are manipulators - South African Pastor says



Monday, October 14, 2024 - A South African pastor and businessman, Kamwenda Mukala, has said that his responsibility as a husband (according to the Bible) is to make money while that of his wife is to enjoy his money.

Mukala, who stated this in a Facebook post on Monday, October 14, also said men who ask women what they bring to the table are “losers and manipulators.”

This is what I personally believe the husband’s responsibility in Marriage according to the bible:

1. My responsibility as a Husband is to make money 

2. ⁠My wife’s responsibility as a Wife is to eat my money

NB: All she need to do is to give me Respect and Peace that’s all and very simple.

I can’t understand men who ask women what are you bringing on the table, such men I call them “ LOOSERS AND MANIPULATORS “ and they don’t even qualify to be called “ MEN “.

Disclaimer: Your wife can help if she can temporarily for a season of dryness you might be going through but it’s not her responsibility. ( NEVER EVER EVER GET COMFORTABLE IN THAT SEASON, WORK HARD & PUSH AND GET BACK YOUR RESPONSIBILITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE PLEASE )

“Women by their nature were not designed by God to be working and providing but to be receiving from us and multiply  it”

