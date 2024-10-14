Men who ask women what they bring to the table are manipulators - South African Pastor says

Monday, October 14, 2024 - A South African pastor and businessman, Kamwenda Mukala, has said that his responsibility as a husband (according to the Bible) is to make money while that of his wife is to enjoy his money.
Mukala, who stated this in a Facebook post on Monday,
October 14, also said men who ask women what they bring to the table are “losers
and manipulators.”
This is what I personally
believe the husband’s responsibility in Marriage according to the bible:
1. My responsibility as a
Husband is to make money
2. My wife’s responsibility as a Wife is to eat my money
NB: All she need to do is to
give me Respect and Peace that’s all and very simple.
I can’t understand men who
ask women what are you bringing on the table, such men I call them “ LOOSERS
AND MANIPULATORS “ and they don’t even qualify to be called “ MEN “.
Disclaimer: Your wife can
help if she can temporarily for a season of dryness you might be going through
but it’s not her responsibility. ( NEVER EVER EVER GET COMFORTABLE IN THAT
SEASON, WORK HARD & PUSH AND GET BACK YOUR RESPONSIBILITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
PLEASE )
“Women by their nature were
not designed by God to be working and providing but to be receiving from us and
multiply it”
