CARDI B reveals her stage name as she returns to the club where she worked in preparation for her birthday (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 14, 2024 - Cardi B did not let her separation from estranged husband Offset stop her from having fun on her birthday.

The rapper stepped out at a private club in New York City on Saturday night to celebrate turning 32 the previous day.

However, Cardi took to Instagram on Sunday, October 13, to share a video of her looking worse for wear.

"I'm never going outside again," she began, showing fans how she was still wearing her make-up and false eyelashes.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almánzar, then jokingly complained, "I will never, ever drink again."

In addition, the star posted a screenshot of a message to a friend in which she claimed "she had a time" and was "throwing up all the way to the afties (afterparty)".

"They need to (ban) Hennessy out this country," the 32-year-old declared after a friend noted that she had polished off a bottle of cognac at the event.

Prior to heading out, Cardi also posted a series of snaps showing her posing in a black minidress.

In the accompanying caption, the hip-hop artist recalled how she recently made a trip to Satin Dolls Gentlemen's Club & Sports Bar to pick up the revealing outfit.

"The dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn't enough fabric... so I got my a*s in a truck and went to Staten dolls gentlemen's club (sic) where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night," she explained. "I love the fact that they don't see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name)."





Cardi started working as a stripper at the age of 19 but quit by the time she was 23.