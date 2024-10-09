Court adjourns trial of Nigerian man accused of killing South African police officer







Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - The High Court of South Africa, Northern Cape Division, sitting in Upington, adjourned the trial of a 35-year-old Nigerian national, Emmanuel Chidi Okafor, who allegedly stabbed a South African police officer to death during an argument.

The spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Northern Cape Division, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, in a statement on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, said the trial had to be stopped after the accused informed the Judge that he was no longer happy with his Legal Aid-appointed representative.

“The accused is facing a charge of murder, attempted murder, and the Contravention of Sections 1,22(12) and 22(14) of the Refugees Act. He is accused of killing an off-duty member of the South African Police Service,” the statement read.

The State’s case emanates from an incident on 08 January 2020, when Okafor had a verbal altercation with his neighbour, Ryno Renee van Wyk.

Okafor and van Wyk lived as neighbours in the small farming town of Keimoes, near the town of Upington in the Northern Cape.

On the fateful day, Police Officer Stefano Nico Visagie and other people were visiting van Wyk and drinking.

It is alleged that Okafor who was also in his house drinking and smoking with his friends informed them that he was going to kill everyone who was in the van Wyk household.

During the trial, the court heard through witnesses, that during the night when everyone was sleeping in the van Wyk household, the accused entered the house through a door that was unlocked, armed with a sharp object and stabbed the deceased, Constable Stefano Nico Visagie who was sleeping on the floor.

The court heard, that after the accused had killed the officer, he continued with his merciless rampage by attacking van Wyk, whom he stabbed in his upper leg.

During the tussle for the weapon between van Wyk and Okafor, the accused was also injured in the process.

Other people who were sleeping in the house heard the victim screaming and one of the people attacked the accused with a spade, and van Wyk managed to escape. The accused began attacking other people, but they also managed to escape.

It is alleged that the accused returned to his home, where he took some of his belongings before running away.

The weapon that was used by the accused was later found in a lorry that had given the accused a lift.

It is believed the weapon fell from his trousers during transit. Through intelligence-driven and multi-disciplinary investigations led by the Investigating Officer, the accused was traced and arrested in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

He was brought back to the Northern Cape, where he was remanded in custody and is expected to be incarcerated until the conclusion of the matter.

The trial was ongoing, and it was about to be concluded before the accused fired his legal representations, therefore the matter will only be heard on 28 October 2024.

The preliminary date is for the accused to hear if Legal Aid will be able to appoint a new legal practitioner to represent him until the trial is concluded.

On that date, the State, led by Senior State Advocate, Jaques Rosenburg and the defence will also have an opportunity to agree on a suitable date for the matter to continue.