Hii immenda as RUTO jealously defends Adani for taking over JKIA and KETRACO as he urges the Indian conglomerate to come for more







Thursday October 24, 2024 - President William Ruto has jealously defended the Adani Group over its controversial takeover of key government infrastructure like the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and KETRACO.

Speaking during the groundbreaking of the 35MW Orpower 22 Power Plant, Menengai, Nakuru County, Ruto called upon Kenyans to embrace private partners as they have the capacity to finance mega-projects in Kenya which will help alleviate the tax burden on Kenyans and cut overdependence on loans.

He hailed Private Partnerships and praised the Adani Group, claiming that embracing such partners was the right direction to take if Kenya wants to develop.

"The Adani group is investing in the transmission line with their own money Ksh 95 Billion.”

“We would have gone to borrow that money and burden the people of Kenya, but this is now a private-sector investment.”

“It is the same partnership that saw us have the Nairobi Expressway," Ruto stated

According to Ruto, Kenya will pay for that transition line by Adani, using a willing charge that has been negotiated.

The President further noted that Kenya needs the private sector to invest in it to help the nation realize its potential and fully exploit its existing resources.

"It is important for us as a nation to appreciate that a partnership between the public and private sector gives us a win-win situation where we can deliver public services using the investment of private sector as a way supporting overall development in our country,” Ruto said.

Adani has received a lot of backlash from Kenya after it was revealed it will acquire the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for a period of 30 years for renovations.

Adani also inked a Ksh117 billion power transmission infrastructure deal with Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) for 30 years to finance, construct, and operate a number of transmission lines and substations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST