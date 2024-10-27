RUTO appoints Bishop MARGARET WANJIRU and MILLICENT OMANGA to government after being in the cold for 2 years





Sunday, October 27, 2024 - President William Ruto has appointed former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga to the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

The gazette notice stated that the duo, alongside nine others, shall hold office for a term of three years renewable once based on performance.

Bishop Wanjiru was appointed to head the commission as Chairperson while Omanga will serve as a member.

Others appointed to the commission are Dr. Mumo Musuva, Grace Senewa Mesopirr, John Kioli, Eva Muhia, Amos Chege Mugo, Carlotta Dalago, Rael Chebichii Lelei, Benjamin Langwen and Charles Karisa Dadu.

“Now therefore, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, in the exercise of the powers conferred on me by the Constitution and the Laws of the Republic of Kenya do hereby establish the Nairobi Rivers Commission,” the gazette notice read in part.

According to the gazette notice, the commission is tasked with among other roles reclaiming the rivers of Nairobi and monitoring compliance with the laws governing the environment of the basin and its catchment areas.

Additionally, the commission will form a programme called Nairobi Rivers Basin Regeneration Program (NABREP) to restore the Nairobi Basin and related infrastructure.

The gazette notice indicated that the commission would be financed by the National Government, the Nairobi City County Government, and donations.

The Nairobi River Commission, established on December 2, 2022, aims to restore the heavily polluted Nairobi River through coordinated cleanup efforts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST