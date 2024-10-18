A religious and pious wife would encourage you to get a side chick - Man berates women who fight their husband's side chicks







Friday, October 18, 2024 - A Ghanaian man, Alhaji Ali Kamal, has berated wives who fight other women over their husbands.

In a post on Wednesday, he said that a ‘religious and pious’ wife should rather encourage her husband to marry the side chick instead of fighting her.

“A religious and pious wife will rather encourage u to add that lady, not to be fighting you and her,” he wrote.

“Our moms and sisters should be those fighting with other ladies because of us. Not you people. We only paid bride price. We can divorce u anytime. Stop fighting.” he added



