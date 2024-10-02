See the billions RUTO has allegedly paid MPs and senators to impeach GACHAGUA – The ‘truthful man’ is going home!

Tuesday, October 2, 2024 - The Civil Society Coalition for Good Governance has accused President William Ruto of being a dictator, claiming he is using Parliament to settle political scores.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Civil Society Coalition for Good Governance alleged that President William Ruto has paid MPs Sh 5 million each and promised an additional Sh 10 million if Deputy President Gachagua is impeached.
The coalition further stated
that Ruto has paid Senators 8 million upfront and promised them Sh 18 million
once Gachagua is sent home.
The agency further accused the
National Intelligence Service (NIS) of misadvising the president regarding
the Gen Z demos that erupted in June and July.
“The impeachment motion against the deputy president is a calculated ploy fueled by personal differences, notably between the Deputy President and the Director of NIS, Noordin Haji.
"This rift
seems to stem from Haji pursuit of revenge following the June 25th protests
against the notorious Finance Bill 2024,” the coalition stated.
