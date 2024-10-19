Detectives raid a house in Nakuru, recover a pistol and arrest suspected gangsters (PHOTOs).





Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Detectives from Nakuru Central Police Station have successfully dismantled a gang of violent robbery suspects who have been striking terror in the hearts of innocent residents of the Eveready area in Nakuru and recovered a Ceska pistol.

Acting on vital tips from vigilant locals, the detectives executed a swift raid at the suspects' house in Soilo area in Nakuru West Sub-County.

Their meticulous search bore fruit, uncovering a Ceska pistol (serial no. 75P07) with a loaded magazine of 12 rounds.

In the house, the following suspects were arrested: Sammy Lolmigan, Simon Lesuruan, Samuel Lengaur, Saidimu Lenamarle, James Lesuruan, Saidi Lepadasa, and Saloi Lengewa.

The suspects were taken into lawful custody for processing pending arraignment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations extends its gratitude to the members of the public for their invaluable information in combating crime.

This collaborative effort highlights the power of community vigilance in combating crime and ensuring the safety of all residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.