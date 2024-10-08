I know of some senior government leaders whose children are hiding money in DUBAI and CAYMAN ISLANDS – GACHAGUA says





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come to the defense of his children who are accused of money laundering using many of his companies.

Dr. Keith Ikinu and Kevin Rigathi have been implicated in corruption allegations tied to an ongoing impeachment motion against Gachagua.

Gachagua is accused of using his family to amass Ksh 5.7 billion through fraudulent business deals.

The second in command in his defense of his sons on Monday, Gachagua questioned why his children’s efforts to invest locally were being treated with suspicion, while many other prominent families moved their wealth abroad.

Gachagua said his sons' efforts in the tourism industry were intended to drive growth and create employment.

"Why should the DP go to look for foreign investors when his own children can invest at home?

"Children of many other people I know hide their money in Dubai and the Cayman Islands, they don't want to invest here.

"What crime have the children of the DP of the Republic of Kenya committed by borrowing money from a bank to buy a hotel and spur tourism, create employment, and spur business within the local environment," Gachagua said.

