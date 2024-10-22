Is CJ MARTHA KOOME meeting RUTO over GACHAGUA’s case as the impeached DP fights to overturn his ouster?

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - The Judiciary has dismissed reports that Chief Justice Martha Koome will meet President William Ruto on Tuesday over alleged intimidation of judges by State House officials.
While clarifying the
allegations, the Judiciary flagged a post purporting the alleged meeting as
fake, urging Kenyans to desist from falling for such information without proper
verification.
The Judiciary was forced to set
the record straight after fake reports emerged suggesting that CJ Koome would
meet the Head of State on Tuesday, October 22 to deliberate on allegations of
harassment of judges by State House officials.
According to the flagged post, a
section of anonymous State House officials reportedly intimidated judges to
divert their stance on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment
cases.
In the meantime, the court has
begun hearing Gachagua’s case challenging his impeachment.
The three-judge bench led by
Eric Ogolla, Anthony Mrima, and Fridah Mugambi is expected to rule on whether to
extend the orders barring Kithure Kindki's swearing-in as the new deputy
president or lift the directive.
Initial attempts by Attorney
General Dorcas Oduor to have the orders vacated were dismissed by the three-judge
bench with the judges setting October 22 as the date for the hearing of the
consolidated cases filed by Gachagua's legal team.
On October 18, Justice Chacha
Mwita issued conservatory orders barring the appointment of Kithure Kindiki as
the new deputy president, replacing Rigathi Gachagua who was impeached by the
Senate on Thursday, October 17.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
