Is CJ MARTHA KOOME meeting RUTO over GACHAGUA’s case as the impeached DP fights to overturn his ouster?





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - The Judiciary has dismissed reports that Chief Justice Martha Koome will meet President William Ruto on Tuesday over alleged intimidation of judges by State House officials.

While clarifying the allegations, the Judiciary flagged a post purporting the alleged meeting as fake, urging Kenyans to desist from falling for such information without proper verification.

The Judiciary was forced to set the record straight after fake reports emerged suggesting that CJ Koome would meet the Head of State on Tuesday, October 22 to deliberate on allegations of harassment of judges by State House officials.

According to the flagged post, a section of anonymous State House officials reportedly intimidated judges to divert their stance on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment cases.

In the meantime, the court has begun hearing Gachagua’s case challenging his impeachment.

The three-judge bench led by Eric Ogolla, Anthony Mrima, and Fridah Mugambi is expected to rule on whether to extend the orders barring Kithure Kindki's swearing-in as the new deputy president or lift the directive.

Initial attempts by Attorney General Dorcas Oduor to have the orders vacated were dismissed by the three-judge bench with the judges setting October 22 as the date for the hearing of the consolidated cases filed by Gachagua's legal team.

On October 18, Justice Chacha Mwita issued conservatory orders barring the appointment of Kithure Kindiki as the new deputy president, replacing Rigathi Gachagua who was impeached by the Senate on Thursday, October 17.

