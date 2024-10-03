Iran airspace closed and flights cancelled amid Israeli retaliation fears

Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Iran has extended the closure of its airspace as it expects retaliation from Israel following its ballistic attack on the country on Tuesday evening, October 1.
All flights have been cancelled until 5 am (0130 GMT) on
Thursday, October 3, to maintain aviation security, state news agency ISNA
reported, citing a spokesman for the aviation authority.
Iran initially closed the airspace over Tehran cancelling
all flights up until Wednesday morning, October 2, after it launched a barrage
of missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack was
in retaliation for the killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Chief
Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian general.
Three Israeli air bases and the headquarters of the Israeli
foreign intelligence service Mossad were the targets of the attack,
according to Iran.
