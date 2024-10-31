GACHAGUA’s ally links RUTO and RAILA to the nefarious plot to extend presidential term limits – Look!





Thursday, October 31, 2024 – Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s ally and Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are behind the controversial bill seeking to extend the presidential term limits.

The bill, brought forth by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, has been undergoing public participation since October 2 amid public outrage from a majority of Kenyans.

Speaking during an interview, Senator Thang'wa shed some light on the controversial bill as he disputed Cherargei's initial claims which saw the Nandi Senator take full responsibility for the bill.

The Senator cited the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report which, with the help of a panel selected by both Ruto and Raila, brought forth several issues including a proposed extension of term limits.

They came up with a report that brought the issues of IEBC, changing the constitution, women's representation, and so on," the Senator said. "The NADCO report also proposed increased of term limits."

According to the Senator, contrary to the belief that Cherargei was the mastermind behind the bill, Ruto and Raila are the ones pushing the Senator.

"This thing is not being pushed by Cherargei. People are pushing it behind the scenes because they know they are not coming back in 2027,” Thang’wa stated.

He further observed how sections of Kenyans lost faith in some of their lawmakers after they voted 'Yes' to the controversial Finance Bill in June 2024.

This, according to Thang'wa prompted some of the legislators to seek mechanisms to extend their terms in office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST