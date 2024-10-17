I warned my brother MWENGI MUTUSE against going after GACHAGUA but he didn’t listen – Azimio MP pities MUTUSE after he was shredded by the DP’s lawyers





Thursday, October 17, 2024 – Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse got what he deserved at the Senate yesterday during Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment trial.

This was revealed by Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu following the deconstruction of Mutuse by Gachagua’s lawyers.

Speaking during an interview, Mulu claimed that he warned Mwengi Mutuse against going after Gachagua but he didn’t listen.

Mulu said he told Mutuse that the process he initiated was serious and needed to be handled carefully.

“Mwengi Mutuse was subjected to serious cross-examination. And I had warned him and told him that what he had started was a serious process.

"Nobody would go home just walking because you’re impeaching them. They would do serious interrogations. And that’s what we have seen,” Mulu remarked.

The Kitui Central MP noted that he wondered if his Kibwezi West counterpart anticipated the cross-examination, based on how he was responding.

“When you are asked a question, you must be prepared. I looked at one of the lawyers cross-examining Mutuse and wondered whether Mutuse expected it when he was pushing for the motion.

"You must prove beyond reasonable doubt that the grounds you’re pushing forward make sense," Mulu stated.

His remarks come after Mutuse had a tough time while being cross-examined by Gachagua's legal team at the Senate chamber on Wednesday.

In one of the instances, Mutuse was at pains to respond to Advocate Elisha Ongoya, one of the DP's lawyers, on his claim that Gachagua owned the Vipingo Beach Resort.

The Kenyan DAILY POST