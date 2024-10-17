See how GACHAGUA reacted as his lawyers shredded and deconstructed MWENGI MUTUSE and Dr. MULWA





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s legal team continued to poke holes into accounts given by National Assembly's witnesses during his impeachment trial at the Senate.

Among the witnesses was former KEMSA acting CEO Andrew Mulwa, who accused Gachagua of interfering in a KSh 3.7 billion mosquito net tender.

During the proceedings, Gachagua was seen calmly sipping hot tea, adding a moment of levity to the otherwise tense session.

The DP's lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, was captured exerting pressure on Mulwa while the second in command, who was in the background, tried to cool the hot beverage.

After a long day in the House, the second in command will be forgiven for taking some time during the proceedings to drink tea.

Mulwa’s cross-examination by Njiru aimed to discredit the testimony by questioning his direct involvement in the tender process.

Mulwa admitted that he was not at KEMSA during the initial stages of the bidding process, raising doubts about the validity of his claims against Gachagua.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse was also at pains earlier on to respond to Advocate Elisha Ongoya, one of the DP's lawyers, on his claim that Gachagua owned the Vipingo Beach Resort.

"It may be getting hotter but look at the document, compose yourself, and read. What is the total number of shares in Vipingo Beach Company?" Ongoya posed to which Mutuse replied, "10,000."

Ongoya continued, "Who is indicated as the owner of all those 10,000 shares?" to which Mutuse responded, the late James Nderitu Gachagua."

Ongoya then asked, "When the DP says this company is wholly owned by his late brother, is he speaking the truth or not?"

The Kibwezi MP struggled to reply, but after the intervention of the Senate Speaker, he replied, "Yes."

Mutuse was the mover of the impeachment motion against the deputy president and is one of the witnesses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST