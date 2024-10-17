See how GACHAGUA reacted as his lawyers shredded and deconstructed MWENGI MUTUSE and Dr. MULWA

Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s legal team continued to poke holes into accounts given by National Assembly's witnesses during his impeachment trial at the Senate.
Among the witnesses was former
KEMSA acting CEO Andrew Mulwa, who accused Gachagua of interfering in a KSh 3.7
billion mosquito net tender.
During the proceedings, Gachagua
was seen calmly sipping hot tea, adding a moment of levity to the otherwise
tense session.
The DP's lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, was captured exerting pressure on Mulwa while the second in command, who was in the background, tried to cool the hot beverage.
After a long day in the House,
the second in command will be forgiven for taking some time during the
proceedings to drink tea.
Mulwa’s cross-examination by
Njiru aimed to discredit the testimony by questioning his direct involvement in
the tender process.
Mulwa admitted that he was not
at KEMSA during the initial stages of the bidding process, raising doubts about
the validity of his claims against Gachagua.
Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse
was also at pains earlier on to respond to Advocate Elisha Ongoya, one of the
DP's lawyers, on his claim that Gachagua owned the Vipingo Beach Resort.
"It may be getting hotter
but look at the document, compose yourself, and read. What is the total number
of shares in Vipingo Beach Company?" Ongoya posed to which Mutuse replied,
"10,000."
Ongoya continued, "Who is
indicated as the owner of all those 10,000 shares?" to which Mutuse
responded, the late James Nderitu Gachagua."
Ongoya then asked, "When
the DP says this company is wholly owned by his late brother, is he speaking
the truth or not?"
The Kibwezi MP struggled to
reply, but after the intervention of the Senate Speaker, he replied,
"Yes."
Mutuse was the mover of the
impeachment motion against the deputy president and is one of the
witnesses.
