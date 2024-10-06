I don’t know if US election will be peaceful - BIDEN







Sunday, October 06, 2024 - U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday, October 4, that he wasn’t confident the US election in November would be peaceful, due to previous comments by Republican party contestant, Donald Trump.

“I’m confident it will be free and fair. I don’t know whether it will be peaceful,” Biden told reporters as he made the first appearance of his presidency in the White House briefing room.'' Biden said

“The things that Trump has said and the things that he said last time out when he didn’t like the outcome of the election were very dangerous,” he added.

Trump will be contesting against Democratic challenger and Vice-president Kamala Harris.